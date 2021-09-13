‘Mistakes in distribution of tickets cost us HDMC’ 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the Congress lost the polls to Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) because of “the mistakes committed by local leaders while allotting tickets to candidates.” Shivakumar said, “As the right candidates were not picked, five aspirants contested the polls as rebels...

This was a setback for the party.” Without taking any names, he said the chief minister, a former

chief minister, a union minister and other leaders misused their powers and conducted the polls as per their wish. Former minister RV Deshpande said, “Though the Congress has no majority, the result is satisfying. People are not happy with the BJP administration in the state. That is why the ruling party did not get a majority at Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.”