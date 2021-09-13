NEP was drafted during UPA rule, says Nagesh  

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh has hit out at Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for his views on the National Education Policy (NEP). Speaking to reporters at Bangaramakki village near Gerusoppa in Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district, on Saturday evening, Nagesh said the draft of the policy was prepared by the Manmohan Singh government. “We are just implementing it,” he said.

Siddaramaiah had recently said that the government implemented the policy from the current academic year without any discussion with students, teachers, education experts and the Opposition parties. “As long as Manmohan Singh was in power, the Congress had no problem with the NEP. Now that they are not in power, they call it an RSS agenda,” he remarked.

Stating that any education policy should be revised based on the prevailing circumstances, he said, “Even the Congress did the same. What is their complaint now? The Congress is behaving as if it is still in power. The party needs to understand that it is now in the opposition.” On reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5, he said a decision will be taken based on the advice of the technical advisory committee.

