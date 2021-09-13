STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No positive case over past one week in Gadag

For the first time, Gadag has not reported a single Covid case for the last one week and there were no deaths reported in the past one month.

By Raghottam Koppar
GADAG:  For the first time, Gadag has not reported a single Covid case for the last one week and there were no deaths reported in the past one month. Earlier, there were one or two cases reported per day but this time not a single case was reported for the last one week. As per the bulletin, there are only nine active cases in the district.

Though this is good news for people, officials have warned and asked them to follow Covid norms this festive season. The cases have completely come down in rural areas in the last 15 days and more than 50 villages are completely vaccinated. However, the district administration is all set to face the possible third wave.

On September 3, four cases were reported in Gadag and from September 4-10, not a single case was reported and the death graph has also hit the ground as the last Covid death was reported on August 5.
District administration and health officials have also increased Covid tests. ASHA workers are keeping a vigil on children in rural areas as many fear a possible third wave.

Deputy Commissioner Sundareshbabu has asked all the taluk hospitals to be equipped with medicines and beds with ventilators and oxygen facility to face any emergency situation. District Surveillance Officer Jagadish Nuchchin said, “On Friday, the positivity rate of the district was 0.06 per cent and we are expecting this to hit zero to get a tag of Covid-free district.”

