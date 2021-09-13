STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivamogga quarry blast: Identity of sixth victim established after 7 months

Seven-and-half-months after a blast near a stone crusher at Kallaganguru in Shivamogga district, the identity of the sixth deceased person has finally been established.

Published: 13th September 2021

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Seven-and-half-months after a blast near a stone crusher at Kallaganguru in Shivamogga district, the identity of the sixth deceased person has finally been established. The deceased has been identified as Shashi alias Devendrappa (32), an autorickshaw driver from Bhadravathi.

Police officials stated in a release on Sunday that the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru, which examined the body parts found on the blast site, established the identity of the deceased on Friday. 
A huge cache of explosives exploded near SS Crusher on survey number two at around 10.20 pm on January 21, and killed six people. 

The Shivamogga Rural police had registered the case under IPC Section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884. This section pertains to manufacture, import or export of any explosive and  possession, use, selling or transportation of the explosive. 

The police also booked the case under section five of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. This section pertains to the punishment for making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances. The identity of the five deceased were established within a few days after the blast. 

