Trains cancelled 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The South Western Railway has decided to cancel two pairs of trains due to poor patronage from Tuesday. The trains are: KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete Express Special, scheduled from KSR Bengaluru from September 14, and Hospete-KSR Bengaluru Express Special from Hosapete from September 15; Hosapete-Harihar Passenger Special scheduled from Hosapete on September 14 and Harihar-Hosapete Passenger Special from Harihar from September 15.