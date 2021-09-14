STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress show all the way on Day 1 of Assembly session

Party leaders ride bullock carts to highlight skyrocketing fuel prices; Siddaramaiah wants Bommai to reduce state tax on petrol, diesel, LPG

Published: 14th September 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, MB Patil and others ride a bullock cart to protest rise in fuel prices, in Bengaluru on Monday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the 10-day legislature session got off to a start on Monday, the Opposition Congress dominated the optics on day one with its senior leaders arriving at Vidhana Soudha in bullock carts to protest against the hike in fuel and LPG cylinder prices.

While the first day of the session was adjourned after the House paid tributes to 31 people who died in the last six months, price rise and other issues are likely to come up for discussion on Tuesday. The Congress is planning to move a motion in the Assembly to discuss fuel price hike and the ruling BJP too is all set to defend the government stand.

Even as the Congress leaders were heading towards Vidhana Soudha in bullock carts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back saying that they should have protested when fuel prices were increased during the UPA rule. “I know they will take up the issue in the Assembly and I will respond to them,” the CM said, indicating that the government is prepared for a debate on the issue.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar and Opposition Leader  Siddaramaiah, who came along with their supporters from different parts of the city, converged near Windsor Manor bridge and proceeded in one bullock cart towards Vidhana Soudha. There were close to 20 bullock carts, but the police allowed only one to proceed towards Vidhana Soudha citing traffic jams.  The Congress is demanding the government to cut LPG cylinder price by Rs 150, petrol and diesel by Rs 25 and Rs 15 per litre, respectively. 

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Tamil Nadu has reduced its share of tax on petrol and diesel. “Let CM Basavaraj Bommai also do the same in Karnataka,” he said.  Shivakumar accused the Centre and the State Government of being insensitive to people’s problems and said the party will take up the issue in the Assembly and outside.Congress MLAs Venkataramappa and B K Sangamesh fell from the bullock cart, but no injuries were reported.

SATISH REDDY IS BJP CHIEF WHIP

Bengaluru : Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, who had expressed displeasure for not making it to the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet, has been appointed as the chief whip of the BJP. This move of the saffron party appears to be a reward for Reddy for his service to the party in the recent Belagavi City Corporation where he played an important role in bringing the party to power. Reddy replaces Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, who has been appointed as the Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister.  

IN THE HOUSE

Shawls and their meanings
Wearing a green shawl and another shawl with the Congress flag colours, KPCC president DK Shivakumar was the first one from his party to enter the Assembly. Shivakumar, however, removed his green shawl once he took his seat. Interestingly, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan wore a dark green shirt with a saffron shawl representing cattle and greenery. 

Nobody listens to me: Ramesh Kumar
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah paid tributes to eminent personalities who died in the last six months holding a piece of paper. His voice was not clear as the paper was blocking his microphone. Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was sitting next to Siddaramaiah, alerted him. Siddaramaiah, however, asked Speaker Kageri if he was audible, to which the latter replied in the affirmative. After a few minutes, Minister JC Madhuswamy told Siddaramaiah that his voice wasn’t clear. Siddaramaiah then kept the sheet of paper down. Ramesh Kumar, later, told the House, “It is my fate. Nobody listens to me.”

‘Hero’ Siddu
Paying condolences to renowned actress Jayanthi, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramiah said that whenever they met, he used to call her an “evergreen heroine” and she addressed him as “hero”.  

