STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to take back sacked RTC employees

Transport Minister B Sriramulu held a closed-door meeting with officials of all transport corporations and department officials.

Published: 14th September 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is likely to take a permanent decision on reinstating those road transport corporation employees who were terminated from service after they staged a protest against the government earlier this year. On Monday, Transport Minister B Sriramulu held a closed-door meeting with officials of all transport corporations and department officials.

"The minister discussed the strike, the demands made by employees, punishment transfers, and dismissals and suspensions," an official present at the meeting told The New Indian Express.

The officials informed Sriramulu that the matter was also pending before the High Court. "The minister asked us to submit all the details so that it can be discussed with the government and a decision can be announced in the coming days," the official added.

Those who attended the meeting said that Sriramulu was keen on reinstating all employees except against whom FIRs have been registered, and those whose cases were before the court.

"The minister has been receiving requests from several employees to be reinstated. He is keen on taking them back," another official added.

Sriramulu also sought details of the financial implications to the government if the demands - pay hike, job regularisation, wages and shifts - made by the employees are to be met.

He is also said to have taken details of the trainees who were removed from service and what will be the implications if they are removed now on non-professional grounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka govt RTC employees B Sriramulu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp