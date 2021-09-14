Karnataka govt to take back sacked RTC employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is likely to take a permanent decision on reinstating those road transport corporation employees who were terminated from service after they staged a protest against the government earlier this year. On Monday, Transport Minister B Sriramulu held a closed-door meeting with officials of all transport corporations and department officials.

"The minister discussed the strike, the demands made by employees, punishment transfers, and dismissals and suspensions," an official present at the meeting told The New Indian Express.

The officials informed Sriramulu that the matter was also pending before the High Court. "The minister asked us to submit all the details so that it can be discussed with the government and a decision can be announced in the coming days," the official added.

Those who attended the meeting said that Sriramulu was keen on reinstating all employees except against whom FIRs have been registered, and those whose cases were before the court.

"The minister has been receiving requests from several employees to be reinstated. He is keen on taking them back," another official added.

Sriramulu also sought details of the financial implications to the government if the demands - pay hike, job regularisation, wages and shifts - made by the employees are to be met.

He is also said to have taken details of the trainees who were removed from service and what will be the implications if they are removed now on non-professional grounds.