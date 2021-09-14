STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will work as ordinary MLA: BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said he will work as an ordinary BJP MLA and do everything to ensure that the BJP returns to power and Siddaramaiah remains in the opposition.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who is attending the first assembly session after resigning as the chief minister, said he is determined to bring the BJP back to power in the state in the 2023 elections.

“Basavaraj Bommai is doing good work as the CM. I am ready to extend all support and cooperation to him,” the Shikaripura MLA said. Earlier in the day, before the session started, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Yediyurappa in Vidhana Soudha.

Yediyurappa said he will work as an ordinary BJP MLA and do everything to ensure that the BJP returns to power and Siddaramaiah remains in the opposition. “The BJP will again come to power. We want Siddaramaiah to sit in the opposition, if he wins,” he said. The Lingayat strongman said the party leaders will together start the state tour after 15-20 days.

The 10-day session will end on September 23 and the BJP leader had earlier announced his plans to travel across the state to strengthen the party. Yediyurappa said the Assembly Speaker has considered his request to allow him a seat next to the Chief Whip and he will participate in the assembly proceedings from there.

 On Congress’ protest against hike in fuel and LPG cylinder prices, the former CM said the Congress leaders are doing their work and they do not have any objection against it. “They have to do it peacefully so that people do not face any inconvenience,” he said.

Comments

