BJP executive panel to meet over weekend in Davangere

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Looking to come up trumps in the forthcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls, the BJP will hold its crucial state executive committee meeting in Davangere on Saturday and Sunday. It is set to be held at Apoorva Resorts on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway-48.

BJP general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, national organising secretary B L Santosh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will attend the meet. This is the first meeting of the state executive after B S Yediyurappa’s exit as CM. Davangere city will be beautified with flags, buntings and banners and several areas will be illuminated.