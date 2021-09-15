Decision on MySugar after Assembly session: Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said the Chief Minister will soon take a decision on whether the Mandya Sugar Factory (MySugar) should be leased out to private companies. He was replying after a discussion on the issue raised by JDS MLC K T Shrikantegowda on Tuesday. The members suggested that the government constitute an expert committee to conduct a scientific study of the problems plaguing the factory and come up with solutions to revive it.

Leader of the Opposition SR Patil said Nirani himself is the owner of sugar factories and is an expert on the matter. “You should use your experience and suggest ideas to the government to revive the factory. People want it to be government-run and we have to address the issue accordingly,” Patil said.