STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt promises strict action in Co-op bank case

The minister said cases have been registered against those involved in it, a re-audit of the accounts is being done and measures are being taken to refund the depositors.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that there was no question of protecting anyone involved in irregularities in the Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank in Bengaluru, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that stern action will be taken against the guilty.  

Responding to Congress MLC UB Venkatesh’s demand for a CBI probe and attachment of properties of those involved in large-scale irregularities, the minister said the High Court and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are directly monitoring the developments, and the government will take all measures to protect depositors’ interests.  

The minister said cases have been registered against those involved in it, a re-audit of the accounts is being done and measures are being taken to refund the depositors. Those who had audited the bank accounts have been blacklisted and the CID is investigating it. “We have taken it seriously as many poor people have invested money,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Council S R Patil pointed out that the bank’s board of directors have taken loans violating RBI guidelines. Money was given without even loan applications and the loss was to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp