Govt tables 10 Bills, pushes for groundwater recharge

BENGALURU: The government on Tuesday tabled as many as 10 bills, including The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Assembly to give thrust to ground water recharge through rainwater harvesting and thereby reduce dependency on Cauvery water.

If passed, the Bill mandates that every property owner with sital area of not less than 2,400 sqft and those who propose to construct a building on an area of not less than 1,200 sqft shall provide rainwater harvesting structure in accordance with the regulations and guidelines issued by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The move is aimed at mitigating flooding in Bengaluru, reducing the flow into storm water drains and non-point source pollution of surface and ground water, to manage the summer peak demand of water and provide fresh water source to improve quality of supply.

In order to fulfill its budgetary commitment, the government also tabled The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to reduce stamp duty from 5 per cent to 3 per cent for first-time registration of apartments valued between Rs 35-45 lakh.

To help urban local bodies boost their revenue, the government will bring a second amendment to The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Laws to empower them to levy a fee for granting permission to erect outdoor advertisements within their jurisdiction. The advertisement tax has been subsumed under the GST.

The Karnataka Local Fund Authorities Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is to make rural local bodies under the RDPR Department and those under the Urban Development Department as the competent authority, instead of the state Accounts Department, to oversee the compliance of the Act and to notify a mechanism for submitting periodical review reports.

With several writ petitions being filed before the Karnataka High Court challenging the delimitation notification and reservation notification of the State Election Commission, the government has proposed an amendment to the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993. The objective is to constitute a commission with powers of delimitation, ensure participation of experts in the process and calling for public objections before making recommendations to the government.

The Karnataka Agricultural Pests and Diseases Amendment Bill, if passed, will enable enhancement of fine for contravention of Sections 3,7,9 and 20 beside empowering district officers. To reduce the financial burden, The Karnataka Khadi and Village Industries Act, 1956 (Karnataka Act 7 of 1957) will be amended so that the number of non-officials members of the Khadi Board is reduced to 12 — three from each revenue region — instead of one person from each district. It will help to carry out efficient and subject-based discussions in the meetings, the government feels.

The Karnataka Prison Development Board Bill, to set up a board for strengthening prisons, correctional intervention, skill improvement, welfare of prisoners and staff by expanding prison industries was also tabled. The Identification of Prisoners (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2021, aims at empowering Superintendents/Deputy Commissioners of Police, in addition to the judicial magistrate first class, to order for collection of blood, DNA and voice samples, and iris scan, to avoid procedural delays besides reducing the workload on the judiciary.

The government also felt it necessary to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act 2 of 1974) for recording evidence of witnesses by audio/video/electronic means, in the presence of the advocate of the accused.

Govt committed to resolving issue of 2011 batch KAS probationers, says minister

The government on Tuesday said that it is committed to resolving the issue of recruitment of 362 candidates selected as gazetted probationers in 2011 by the Karnataka Public Service Commission. Following a report by the CoD in 2014 on the alleged corruption and malpractices in the recruitment process, the government had annulled the selection. But the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had quashed the government order, fuelling the hopes of the candidates. Reacting to Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy in a calling attention motion, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that he had already held three meetings to resolve the issue.