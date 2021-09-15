STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hassan district begins 'vaccination at doorstep' to achieve 100% inoculation

The health department has formed special teams comprising senior nurses, ASHA workers and health assistants for the purpose.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: The Hassan district administration has taken up 'vaccination at doorstep', a drive to achieve 100% inoculation.

The health department has formed special teams comprising senior nurses, ASHA workers, and health assistants for the purpose following the direction of the deputy commissioner R Girish who is keenly interested and committed to achieving the goal at the earliest. 

The special teams would visit 100 villages in each taluk for vaccination in the first phase. According to official data, 1,335 persons died of Covid so far in the district. The district has as many as 562 Covid positive cases with 1.1 lakh recoveries. 

People can now get vaccinated as soon as they reach a vaccination centre. The health department has set up more vaccination centres at taluk levels for the last 15 days. 

According to the district health and family welfare officer to Dr Satish, the vaccination drive at doorsteps started in the villages adjoining Hassan city and it will be extended to the rest of the district. The department has fixed the target of 1 lakh jabs in the next 10 days. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner R Girish said that the district administration has strictly followed the Covid guidelines of the state government. 

Welcoming the special drive, Indiramma, a senior citizen said this exercise could have been introduced a couple of months ago so that the people who got vaccinated earlier could have avoided waiting for the jabs while standing in long queues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid cases Hassan district vaccination at doorstep
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp