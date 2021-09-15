Hassan district begins 'vaccination at doorstep' to achieve 100% inoculation

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The Hassan district administration has taken up 'vaccination at doorstep', a drive to achieve 100% inoculation.

The health department has formed special teams comprising senior nurses, ASHA workers, and health assistants for the purpose following the direction of the deputy commissioner R Girish who is keenly interested and committed to achieving the goal at the earliest.

The special teams would visit 100 villages in each taluk for vaccination in the first phase. According to official data, 1,335 persons died of Covid so far in the district. The district has as many as 562 Covid positive cases with 1.1 lakh recoveries.

People can now get vaccinated as soon as they reach a vaccination centre. The health department has set up more vaccination centres at taluk levels for the last 15 days.

According to the district health and family welfare officer to Dr Satish, the vaccination drive at doorsteps started in the villages adjoining Hassan city and it will be extended to the rest of the district. The department has fixed the target of 1 lakh jabs in the next 10 days. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner R Girish said that the district administration has strictly followed the Covid guidelines of the state government.

Welcoming the special drive, Indiramma, a senior citizen said this exercise could have been introduced a couple of months ago so that the people who got vaccinated earlier could have avoided waiting for the jabs while standing in long queues.