Mangaluru: Microbiologist feared to have contracted Nipah virus, tests negative

The man working with a Goa-based company that manufactures Nipah and Covid test kits had expressed strong suspicion of having contracted Nipah virus

Published: 15th September 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids.

Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a big relief, the result of the Nipah virus test of a 25-year-old microbiologist isolated in District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has turned out to be negative.

The man working with a Goa-based company that manufactures Nipah and Covid test kits had expressed strong suspicion of having contracted Nipah virus after which his blood, urine and nasal swab samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Sources in the health department said the microbiologist will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Though he was not considered a 'nipah suspect', and did not have any symptoms of the disease, his samples were sent for testing just to make sure that everything is alright, Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra had told reporters on Monday.

The man travelled from Goa to his hometown Karwar in a two-wheeler on September 8. During the long journey, he got drenched in rain and as a result, he got a severe headache and fever. This led him to panic and he Googled to learn the symptoms of Nipah, which caused him severe anxiety. Then he approached a hospital in Karwar, which referred him to a private hospital in Udupi. From there, he was shifted to the Mangaluru hospital in an ambulance. His father was also isolated as he had come in contact with him and the authorities in Udupi and Karwar were asked to identify his contacts, isolate them and keep them under watch.

Comments

