STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru: Test result of Nipah suspect likely on Wednesday

The Nipah virus test result of a 25-year-old microbiologist who has been isolated at the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Nipah, Nipah isolation ward

Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Nipah virus test result of a 25-year-old microbiologist who has been isolated at the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru is expected to arrive on Wednesday. The blood, urine and nasal swab samples of the micribiologist working with a Goa-based company that manufactures Nipah and Covid test kits was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune after he expressed strong suspicion of having contracted the virus. 

However, the health authorities maintained that there is nothing to worry as the isolated man is not considered as a ‘Nipah virus suspect’. “He does not have any symptoms of the disease and all his vital parameters are stable. He is perfectly alright. We have sent his samples for testing just to make sure that everything is alright,” Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said on Monday.

He said the man travelled from Goa to his hometown Karwar on a two-wheeler on September 8. During the long journey, he got drenched in rain and had a severe headache and fever. This led him to panic and he Googled to learn the symptoms of Nipah, which caused him severe anxiety.

He then approached a hospital in Karwar, which referred him to a private hospital in Udupi. From there, he was shifted to the Mangaluru hospital in an ambulance. His father has also been isolated and the authorities in Udupi and Karwar have been asked to identify his contacts, isolate them and keep them under watch. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nipah virus Mangaluru
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp