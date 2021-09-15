Mangaluru: Test result of Nipah suspect likely on Wednesday

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Nipah virus test result of a 25-year-old microbiologist who has been isolated at the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru is expected to arrive on Wednesday. The blood, urine and nasal swab samples of the micribiologist working with a Goa-based company that manufactures Nipah and Covid test kits was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune after he expressed strong suspicion of having contracted the virus.

However, the health authorities maintained that there is nothing to worry as the isolated man is not considered as a ‘Nipah virus suspect’. “He does not have any symptoms of the disease and all his vital parameters are stable. He is perfectly alright. We have sent his samples for testing just to make sure that everything is alright,” Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said on Monday.

He said the man travelled from Goa to his hometown Karwar on a two-wheeler on September 8. During the long journey, he got drenched in rain and had a severe headache and fever. This led him to panic and he Googled to learn the symptoms of Nipah, which caused him severe anxiety.

He then approached a hospital in Karwar, which referred him to a private hospital in Udupi. From there, he was shifted to the Mangaluru hospital in an ambulance. His father has also been isolated and the authorities in Udupi and Karwar have been asked to identify his contacts, isolate them and keep them under watch.