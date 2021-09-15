Massive Covid vaccineation drive on Sept 17 in Karnataka, to cover 30 lakh people: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that the government has planned a massive vaccination blitzkrieg on September 17, targeting a whopping 30 lakh jabs. This will make it the most ambitious vaccination drive in the state so far.

During a video conference with district deputy commissioners in the evening, officials reeled out statistics showing that Karnataka stands second as far as vaccination is concerned, only behind Uttar Pradesh. In August, Karnataka had vaccinated 1.1 crore people. Bommai told them to ensure that all those aged 18 and above are vaccinated in 10 weeks from now.

The target is to inoculate about 15 lakh people every week, he said. Indicating that the state would need about three crore doses during the period, Bommai said the Union Government has been requested to supply the required doses. On groups that need to be targeted, Bommai said that those below poverty line and the working populace need to be prioritised for vaccines. In urban areas, priority has to be given to those living in slums. The local authorities should launch drives to reach out to underprivileged sections, he advised.

Considering the need for infrastructure facilities to launch such a massive vaccination drive, the CM said private colleges, medical and nursing colleges will be roped in. Special vaccination outreach programmes should be organised in each district, he stressed. Bommai cautioned that proper organisation and planning of logistics is necessary to ensure success of the programme and informed that he will launch the drive from Kalaburagi. On the drop in Covid numbers over the last few weeks, Bommai said the massive vaccination drive has helped.