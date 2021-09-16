STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couldn’t get ventilators for kin: BJP MLA Hartal Halappa

On Wednesday, an MLA of the ruling BJP himself took up issue in the Assembly and even blamed non-availability of ventilators for the death of his relatives.

four ventilators were purchased, each one costing around Rs 17 lakh, and installed at the four CHCs around a month back.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shortage of ventilators was among the major concerns during the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the state and the government had to face flak from the Opposition as well as families of patients who were desperately looking for medical help.

On Wednesday, an MLA of the ruling BJP himself took up issue in the Assembly and even blamed non-availability of ventilators for the death of his relatives. “I am not talking against the government. I am just presenting to you the ground reality,’’ BJP MLA Hartal Halappa, who represents Sagar constituency in Shivamogga district, said during Zero Hour in the Assembly while speaking on the issue of non-availability of ventilators. The lawmaker said that sometime ago, he even lost his sister-in-law and brother-in-law as ventilator beds were not available in hospitals.

Questioning the government on who should be held responsible for people not getting timely treatment, the legislator pointed out that a former Gram Panchayat president from Sagar had a fall and suffered brain haemorrhage. 

Will talk to NIMHANS director: CM

The former Gram Panchayat president was taken to NIMHANS in Bengaluru at 7 am but did not get a ventilator bed till 10 am. “I made phone calls to the institute director, Health Commissioner and even the Health Minister. But nothing happened,’’ he regretted.

Responding to the issues raised by the MLA, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured him of discussing the issue wi th the NIMHANS director. “At NIMHANS, not just people from Karnataka, but people from across South India come to avail treatment,’’ Bommai added.

