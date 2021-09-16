Govt reclaims 77 acres in Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara district administration has taken possession of 77 acres of government land near Bidadi, on which a private firm was developing a golf course and other facilities.

Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Kumar said that they have taken possession of the land and are fixing the boundary. “The government had fixed a price for the land and as the company had not paid the amount, they took possession of the land,” the officer said.

The state government had fixed Rs 982 crore for 77 acres of land on which Eagleton Golf Resort was being developed.