Meanwhile, in the Assembly...

By Express News Service

Cracking down on erring officials, says Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that the government will be able to get around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in betterment charges if the Akrama-Sakrama scheme is implemented, but they are unable to take it forward due to court cases.

He said Akrama-Sakrama will help people to regularise properties and the government to mobilize revenue. Five sub-registers have been suspended over the last few days over the registration of sites in Shivaram Karanth Layout in Bengaluru, he added Meanwhile, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the proposal to increase salaries of Gram Panchayat members is under the consideration of the Finance Department. The government will also examine if bus passes can be issued to them, he said.

Covid tests at KIA a rip-off, allege Haris, Nero

MLAs N A Haris and Vinisha Nero have alleged that there is rampant corruption in the Covid tests carried out by agencies at Bengaluru International Aiport. They put forth their personal experiences to back their claims. During the calling attention motion, Congress MLA Haris alleged that the government is collecting Rs 3,200 per test, which is akin to RAT, whereas RT-PCR test costs a reasonable Rs 800. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar defended the cost, saying it was Abbot’s expert test based on a cartridge that costs more, as the results are out in fifteen minutes. But Nero alleged that she was forced to pay Rs 1,200 more, apart from Rs 3,200. Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked the minister to cross-check and take action, if necessary.

Officials move to e-office, expect quick work

The State government directed senior officers to use “e-office” software from October 1, to reduce the number of levels at which files are handled. The government order on Wednesday said that from October 1, the movement of proposals, letters and reports by DCs, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and heads of departments to the secretary, should be only through e-office. The secretary should, as far as possible, dispose of the matter or submit it to the minister concerned. “Only in exceptional cases, where the matter requires additional information or if the matter has to be brought before the cabinet and a cabinet note prepared, the secretary can send the e-office single file to the deputy secretary...” the GO stated. All letters and reports to the secretariat should be sent as receipts in e-office.

Panel slams Home Dept on ‘begging mafia’

The committee on Women and Child Welfare headed by BJP MLA K Poornima has blamed the Home Department for not controlling the ‘begging mafia’ in the state. No action has been taken against people behind this mafia, the committee rued. Keeping a check on beggars and giving facilities to them is not just the responsibility of the Women and Child Welfare Department. People from outside Karnataka come here to beg. Hence, there is a need for coordination between various departments, the committee added. The committee said that between 2015 and 2020, 42,427 women went missing of which 38,824 have been identified. Most of these women run away from home owing to domestic violence, the report added.