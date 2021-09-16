STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: BJP, Congress workers clash

The clash broke out when KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan left the village after visiting the demolished temple.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension gripped Hunchaguni village in Nanjangud taluk on Wednesday after BJP and Congress workers clashed over taking control of the committee managing the Mahadevamma temple, which was pulled down recently.  

The clash broke out when KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan left the village after visiting the demolished temple. According to sources, as the two rivals groups were in the race to take control of the committee, Ravi Kumar, a Congress worker, allegedly attacked Udayaravi, a BJP worker, on the head with an iron rod.  Ravi Kumar fled the scene. Enraged, BJP supporters and Udayaravi’s brothers ttacked Prasanna and Keerthi — brothers of Ravikumar — who have been admitted to a hospital. 

It is alleged that the families of Ravi Kumar and Udayaravi were at loggerheads ever since the panchayat elections, and also locked horns at a meeting convened to decide on rebuilding the temple and to lead a protest in Mysuru. The Hullahalli police have registered a case against Ravi Kumar, his brothers and others.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp