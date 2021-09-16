Mysuru: BJP, Congress workers clash

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension gripped Hunchaguni village in Nanjangud taluk on Wednesday after BJP and Congress workers clashed over taking control of the committee managing the Mahadevamma temple, which was pulled down recently.

The clash broke out when KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan left the village after visiting the demolished temple. According to sources, as the two rivals groups were in the race to take control of the committee, Ravi Kumar, a Congress worker, allegedly attacked Udayaravi, a BJP worker, on the head with an iron rod. Ravi Kumar fled the scene. Enraged, BJP supporters and Udayaravi’s brothers ttacked Prasanna and Keerthi — brothers of Ravikumar — who have been admitted to a hospital.

It is alleged that the families of Ravi Kumar and Udayaravi were at loggerheads ever since the panchayat elections, and also locked horns at a meeting convened to decide on rebuilding the temple and to lead a protest in Mysuru. The Hullahalli police have registered a case against Ravi Kumar, his brothers and others.