Plans afoot to convert diesel RTC buses to CNG

“With Covid-19, many people have started using their personal vehicles... this will result in air pollution.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha Gas; CNG

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that keeping in mind the increasing fuel costs and environmental concerns, all the state transport buses will be converted to run on CNG in a phased manner. He said work on this will start after getting  nod from CM Basavaraj Bommai.   

“With Covid-19, many people have started using their personal vehicles... this will result in air pollution. Fuel prices have also increased.. ,” he said, adding that a large share of the profits made by the RTCs were spent towards fuel. He was speaking at the launch of a CNG promotional scheme introduced by Gail Gas Limited for Bengaluru urban and rural.  

Under the scheme, owners of new CNG vehicles or those who convert their vehicles to CNG, will be given a fuel card ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000, which can be utilised to fill free CNG at any of the CNG stations in Bengaluru. The card will be valid for 120-180 days and will offer a daily limit of Rs 150-Rs 300, depending on the type of vehicle. 

