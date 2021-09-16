Price rise is 'continuous', announce special package for distressed: Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By PTI

BENGALURU: Terming price rise as a "continuous process" JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to announce a special financial package to those in distress, and announce relief to common man, who is finding it difficult to lead life.

He asked the government to use the revenue that was generated out of levying cess and taxes on petrol, diesel and others items, to come to the rescue of the people.

"Price rise, according to me, is a continuous process. Since independence, on several instances price rise has been inevitable to improve the financial condition of the government and to raise money for implementing programmes. Whichever party may be in power, it is natural," Kumaraswamy said.

Intervening during the debate on price rise in the legislature assembly, he said opposition parties protesting against price rise is also a continuous process in the democracy. Kumaraswamy, during his speech highlighting the trouble faced by common man, especially the poorer section, said it is a double whammy for them with both price rise and COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not the issue to be discussed in a partisan manner and to make allegations against one another to score political brownie points. We should rather look at what can be done to get relief to those in distress from the government in power," he said.

Asking Karnataka to become model for the entire country, Kumaraswamy urged the government to announce a special financial package and come to the rescue of poor and weaker sections. "The government has got revenue from the cess, people have filled your coffers. Now the same people and farmers are in distress. Announce a special financial package for the poorer and weaker sections, who are struggling to lead life," he said.

The former Chief Minister also conceded that populist schemes announced by the governments to reach out to the common man with election in mind, without knowing about its financial implications, has led to loss of taxpayers money at several instances.

"It is the duty of the government to rebuild the lives of the common man, the taxpayers who fill the coffers of the government and now are in distress," he said, as he advised the government to postpone the schemes, including the Amrit schemes announced it recently, by a year, and come to their rescue.

"I'm not saying the BJP government has to do it, it is our government, the government of the 6.5 crore Kannadigas, all of us have the responsibility. We are ready to give all the cooperation, kindly come to the rescue of the poor and those in distress," he said, adding that government should also come to the aid of small scale industries that have given jobs to lakhs of people.

Hitting out his old alliance partner and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who on Wednesday had claimed that the government led by him had given 7 kgs free rice to poor, Kumaraswamy said Siddaramaiah in his last budget had announced 7 kg, but had kept money only for 5kg.

He said, "When I became the CM after the election, Siddaramaiah as the coalition partner of my government put pressure on me to give 7kg that he had promised, despite constraints. As the CM I had to implement it, but he (Siddaramaiah) is claiming credit for it."