Meanwhile, in the Karnataka Assembly...

By Express News Service

New Bill on transfers to benefit teachers

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday tabled a Bill which will benefit teachers of specially abled children, divorcees with dependent children, widowers and pregnant women with dependent children, among others, to opt for place of transfer. The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Amendment Bill, 2021, seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated earlier to achieve the objective as a matter of urgency, when both houses of legislature were not in session. The transfers pertaining to 2017 and 2018 were effected in 2019-20, in accordance with the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Rules, 2017. Under the rules, no exemption was provided to teachers who were transferred in the year 2019-20 as a compulsory rationalisation (excess) process. Hence, it was considered necessary to give an opportunity to opt for place of transfer to teachers working outside the taluk, and many deployed outside the district.

No proposal to privatise ESCOMS, says Sunil Kumar

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar on Thursday clarified there was no proposal to privatise ESCOMs or to instal meters for IP sets of farmers. Kumar clarified that the government buildings and those who apply for temporary power connections will have to instal prepaid meters. “Government buildings in the state owe Rs 5,792 crore as electricity bills... if it isn’t cleared, then how can we meet the farmers’ demand of transformers?” he rued. He also promised to help industries, especially those in Peenya industrial hub in Bengaluru, of fixing a competitive tariff after holding a meeting with CM.

JDS demands House panel probe into UGD works in DK dist

JDS members staged a protest in the Council demanding for a House Committee to probe the delay in completing UGD works in Dakshina Kannada. The government rejected the demand and decided to call a meeting of all elected representatives from Dakshina Kannada on Thursday to discuss the issue.Meanwhile, BJP workers across the state will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday as Seva Samarpan Abhiyan from September 17 to October 7. BJP MLC and the party general secretary

N Ravi Kumar said they will take up a number of programmes, including providing cycles and bikes to specially-abled persons, health camps, programme to encourage people to buy khadi and create awareness on governement schemes.

Sa Ra Mahesh demands probe into ‘cotton bag scam’, targets Rohini Sindhuri

Krishnarajanagara MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, who in the past had accused former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri of a Rs 6.5-crore scam in purchase of cotton bags, demanded that the government conduct a probe to bring out the truth. “Fifteen lakh bags were brought at Rs 69 per piece when its actual price is just Rs 4. The bags were to be distributed to residents of Mysuru as part of a cleanliness programme,” the JDS MLA rued. He also expressed apprehension over ‘babus’ standing in elections after amassing huge wealth. “If we continue to allow them to work according to their whims and fancies, Karnataka’s assets will land in UP or AP,” he said. He also demanded raids on IAS/IPS officers. Meanwhile, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and Mahesh accused some ‘overacting’ IAS officials of high-handedness and corruption. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he has spoken to the Chief Secretary advising him to give instructions to officials who have the habit of going before the media, and take action against such officials.