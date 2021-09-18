Allot recovered land in Bidadi for sports centre: Minister Narayana Gowda to Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda has requested that the 77.18-acre land that was recovered in Bidadi recently be allotted to the sports department for building a sports complex to train state athletes for national and international events.

Gowda has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok requesting them to allot the land at the earliest. The Ramanagara district administration had recently recovered the land

parcel near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru, following a court direction.

“The land is vast and is best for sporting activities. It is intended to construct a sports complex of international standards to train our athletes so that they can compete in international events such as the Olympics and the Asian Games.

The Sports Department is also on the lookout for land for this purpose,” the minister stated in the letter.

Citing the advantages of having a sports complex in Bidadi, Gowda said that it is very close to the state capital, the international airport is closer while road connectivity is also good as the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is getting ready.

“It is the best place to set up a sports complex as it has many advantages. It will be convenient for athletes and it will be a good place to host international sports events. Though the Sri Kanteerava Stadium and all district stadiums are being upgraded, having a sports complex in Bidadi will have a lot of advantages,” he contended.