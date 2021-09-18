Bommai will respond to Opposition over price rise on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to respond to the price rise issue on Monday. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other members had raised the issue on Wednesday, leading to ruling and opposition MLAs getting involved in heated arguments.

The CM who has been on a tour of central and north Karnataka districts since Thursday, will join the session. “The CM will respond to the issues raised by the opposition on Monday,”informed Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri. Prior to that, Bommai will hold a meeting of his cabinet at 9 am where the government response to the Opposition on the price rise issue is expected to be discussed.

Siddaramaiah had demanded that the government agree to pass a unanimous resolution appealing to the Centre to reduce excise duty on petroleum fuels besides the state itself reducing sales tax to bring down fuel price as done by the Tamil Nadu government.

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who termed price rise as a “continuous process”, had suggested announcing a package of Rs 25,000 to each of about 50,000 families affected by Covid-19 and price rise.