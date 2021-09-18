Karnataka HC to decide if SIT can file final report in CD case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will hear on September 27 whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) can be granted leave to file the final report in the CD case allegedly involving BJP leader and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said that it will hear the interim order, in which the SIT was asked not to file the final report without prior permission from the court, as the main matter requires detailed hearing.

The court was hearing senior counsel Indira Jaising, representing the victim in the case, and Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi, in public interest litigation filed by advocate Geetha Misra questioning the validity of the constitution of SIT, and two other petitions filed by the victim.

Jaising argued that the report by the investigating agency should have been prepared in accordance with Section 167 of the CrPC. She also argued that the accused is a powerful person and the investigation should be conducted by the SIT to be appointed by the court. However, the current SIT was constituted by the City Police Commissioner with handpicks of his own, which is out of the purview of the CrPC.

In response to the letter written by the accused, she argued for judicial investigation into the leak to the media of the confidential investigation report submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

Opposing continuation of the interim order, the Advocate General argued that Section 173 of CrPC mandates that each investigation should be completed without unnecessary delay and the officer in-charge of the police station should forward the report to a magistrate empowered to take cognisance of the offence, as soon as the investigation is completed. The final report is not going to give a clean chit, or convict the accused, he added.