NIA seeks info on online ISIS propaganda  

Published: 18th September 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

IS flag, Islamic state flag

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to the public to bring to its notice any online propaganda related to the Islamic State of Iraq & Syria (ISIS). “ISIS is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Gullible youth are being targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Once a person shows interest, he or she is enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad, using encrypted social media platforms,” stated the agency on Friday. 

“Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers use the person to upload online content, translate IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks,” the agency added.  The NIA has investigated 37 cases of ISIS-related terror attacks, conspiracy and funding. 

A total of 168 accused were arrested, and chargesheets were filed in 31 cases, and 27 accused were convicted after trial.”  Contact NIA on 011-24368800. 

