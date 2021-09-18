STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quota for RDPR post-grads being considered: KS Eshwarappa

“We will constitute a committee which will be headed by the Principal Secretary (RDPR) which will frame guidelines.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is planning to reserve jobs in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department for post-graduates of the RDPR course from the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University at Gadag. RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa told the Council that there is a proposal to have reservation in the department for students studying MA in RDPR course.

“We will constitute a committee which will be headed by the Principal Secretary (RDPR) which will frame guidelines. We are hoping to complete this within three months,’’ he assured. Speaking to TNIE,  Eshwarappa said every year, 30 students who take up MA in RDPR graduate from the university. “They are apt for our department as their syllabus is designed based on our needs,” he said. 

