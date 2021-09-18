STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will advise Karnataka govt not to pull down temples: BSY

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who visited Mysuru for the first time after stepping down from office as CM, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Suttur Mutt here on Friday.

By Express News Service

Speaking to the media, the Shikaripur MLA expressed displeasure over the recent demolition of Mahadevamma temple in Hucchagani village in Nanjangud taluk.

Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the authorities concerned to stop the demolition drive.  The Lingayat strongman further said that he will advise the government not to demolish any temples in the future. 

Yediyurappa also met Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. Nanjangud Tahsildar Mohana Kumari, who is facing backlash from several quarters over the demolition of the temple, was present at the Suttur Mutt during Yediyurappa’s visit. The former CM also launched the ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ to commemorate the 71st birthday of PM Narendra Modi. The 20-day utsav was planned by MLA S A Ramadass.  

Meanwhile, Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, said in Udupi on Friday that demolition of religious structures is not correct. Prior notice should be served if any religious structure is found to be built illegally, she said. 

