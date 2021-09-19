STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP meet to discuss poll agenda, four teams to tour Karnataka

Published: 19th September 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP DV Sadananda Gowda, and Transport Minister B Sriramulu at the pa

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: The two-day state executive committee meeting of the BJP, which started here on Saturday, discussed various issues including ways to strengthen the party, apart from taking stock of programmes like ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’, ‘Seva Samarpan Abhiyan’, convergence of the latter with the NaMo mobile application. This was the first executive committee meeting after Nalin Kumar Kateel took over as state party president.

According to sources, the meeting decided that four teams will tour the state ahead of the elections to zilla and taluk panchayats scheduled to be held later in the year or early next year. Sources futher added that the meeting also discussed the issue of demolition of a temple in Nanjungud taluk. 

To a question on whether price rise and inflation were discussed, party spokesperson and former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said such issues are for the government to handle and Saturday’s discussions were mostly centred around strengthening the organisation. 

Party state organising general secretary Arun Kumar held meetings with district and region in-charges on the ongoing public outreach programmes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations from September 17 to October 17.

For the first time, the party is organising an interactive meeting of the workers with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai where various issues will be discussed during a 20-minute slot. Along with this, ways to tackle the forthcoming bypolls to two Assembly segments and the polls to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats will be discussed, Arun Kumar pointed out. 

He also noted that the personal presence of party functionaries in big numbers will boost their confidence in a big way. So far, virtual meetings and discussions with select members were being held in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. 

On the concluding day, two resolutions will be passed and a discussion will also be held on how the previous resolutions have been acted upon, he added. 

Meanwhile, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa told the media that he had started his statewide tour with his recent Mysuru visit.Yediyurappa further said that his tour not only  aims at  strengthening the BJP, but also to ensure that the party forms the government in 2023 with a full majority. 

“I will be touring the state to strengthen the party from grassroots and bring it to power with a whopping 
majority of 135-140 seats,” Yediyurappa added.
 

