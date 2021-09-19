STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do not go to media, embarrass government, Chief secy tells officials

The State Government on Saturday issued a circular restricting government officials from going to the media and putting the government in an embarrassing position.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday issued a circular restricting government officials from going to the media and putting the government in an embarrassing position. It also prevents officials from touting government works as their personal achievements in their social media accounts.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, in a circular to all IAS, IPS and other officials, stated, “It has been brought to our notice that many government officials are either holding press meets or giving unnecessary statements to the media which is impacting government administration and embarrassing the government. The government is considering their statements seriously and directs them to carry out only bona fide responsibilities.”

The chief secretary pointed out that the All-India Services Conduct Rules 1968 states that no member of the service shall, except with the previous sanction of the government, have recourse to any court or to the press for the vindication of the official act which has been the subject matter of adverse criticism or attack of a defamatory character.

He also cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which prohibit officials from speaking to the media. He directed officials not to use their personal handles in social media to criticise the government or claim government works as their achievement.

