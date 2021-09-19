Even Gandhi wasn’t spared: Hindu outfit warns BJP amid temple demolition row

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha state general secretary Dharmendra courted controversy after he warned the BJP of ‘teaching it a lesson’ for demolishing temples in the state saying that they “did not spare even Mahatma Gandhi.”

Addressing the media on Saturday in the backdrop of the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk, Dharmendra said, “We killed Gandhiji when Hindus were murdered. Do you think we will spare you?” he taunted the BJP, adding that the “Taliban is better than the spineless BJP.” However, later in the day, he apologised for his statements. “I have not made any negative comments against the CM. If anyone is hurt by my statement, I will apologise,” he added.

Earlier, he said that the state BJP government is trying to “appease Muslims” by giving its nod for temple demolition. “The curse from the people to the BJP for demolishing temples will lead to its downfall. The BJP has shown its dual face and it has failed to bring an anti-conversion law. Law and the court is not above our nation’s culture. Hence, the courts should function keeping in mind the religious sentiments of Hindus,” he said.

“The BJP which came to power in the name of Hindutva, has backstabbed Hindus. The seers who screamed when the CM was changed have now become silent. The protest by the Sangh Parivar is disgusting. If the Sangh Parivar’s protest is justifiable, then they should support the Hindu Mahasabha in the next state elections and defeat the BJP,” he said.

