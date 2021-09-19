STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Even Gandhi wasn’t spared: Hindu outfit warns BJP amid temple demolition row

Addressing the media on Saturday in the backdrop of the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk, Dharmendra said, “We killed Gandhiji when Hindus were murdered.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

National Students’ Union of India members protest against the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk, in Mysuru on Saturday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha state general secretary Dharmendra courted controversy after he warned the BJP of ‘teaching it a lesson’ for demolishing temples in the state saying that they “did not spare even Mahatma Gandhi.”

Addressing the media on Saturday in the backdrop of the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk, Dharmendra said, “We killed Gandhiji when Hindus were murdered. Do you think we will spare you?” he taunted the BJP, adding that the “Taliban is better than the spineless BJP.” However, later in the day, he apologised for his statements. “I have not made any negative comments against the CM. If anyone is hurt by my statement, I will apologise,” he added.

Earlier, he said that the state BJP government is trying to “appease Muslims” by giving its nod for temple demolition. “The curse from the people to the BJP for demolishing temples will lead to its downfall. The BJP has shown its dual face and it has failed to bring an anti-conversion law. Law and the court is not above our nation’s culture. Hence, the courts should function keeping in mind the religious sentiments of Hindus,” he said.

“The BJP which came to power in the name of Hindutva, has backstabbed Hindus. The seers who screamed when the CM was changed have now become silent. The protest by the Sangh Parivar is disgusting. If the Sangh Parivar’s protest is justifiable, then they should support the Hindu Mahasabha in the next state elections and defeat the BJP,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha BJP
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp