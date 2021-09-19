STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Forest dept helpless as it loses land to judiciary

Karnataka Forest Department officials said, “As per government, cabinet and court orders, the land was declared as a deemed forest in 2017 after a thorough survey and exercise.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

A forest

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Normally if forest land is encroached, the forest department approaches courts, seeks orders and recovers the land. But here is a case in Kolar, where the department is feeling helpless as deemed forest land is being used for the construction of a judiciary complex. The property in contention is deemed forest land on Survey Number 14 spread across 9.30 acres.

Karnataka Forest Department officials said, “As per government, cabinet and court orders, the land was declared as a deemed forest in 2017 after a thorough survey and exercise. The orders to survey the land and identify forest patches were issued in 2014.

The land records were also changed. But one-anda- half-years ago, the then Kolar deputy commissioner handed over the land to the judiciary to construct the complex. On Saturday, a team of lawyers also visited the site along with Public Works Department officials to survey the land.” But as per government records, the land belongs to the forest department.

“This is happening because the deputy commissioner’s office had not updated its records. Despite cabinet and court orders, revenue records still show the area as gomala (pasture) land. Now we are unable to file a complaint as the party involved is the judiciary. We are urging the deputy commissioner to set things right by either cancelling the orders or giving the judiciary an alternative piece of land. Entering forest premises without permission is also a violation as per rules,” the forest officials said.

On August 21, the Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class of Malur wrote to the assistant executive engineer, Department of Works, Ports and Inland Transport, to hand over the land to PWD to carry out a total station survey for a new court complex, an advocates’ association building and residential quarters for judicial officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp