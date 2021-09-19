STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Return degrees: DK Shivakumar to unemployed youth

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Congress leader said that the Centre promised two crore jobs each year.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Saturday asked unemployed youth to return their graduation certificates to protest against the Union Government’s failure to create more jobs.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Congress leader said that the Centre promised two crore jobs each year. If the Centre cannot generate the promised number of jobs, it should have come up with policies to create more employment opportunities in the private sector, he said.

Along with celebrating ‘Unemployment Day’, unemployed youth should also return their graduation certificates as the Union Government failed to create employment opportunities, he said.  He defended the party’s decision to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) as ‘Unemployment Day’. 

To encourage young talented leaders to join the Youth Congress, the party is taking up a programme. Senior Congress leader BL Shankar said there is a need to encourage young leaders and the Youth Congress will identify such leaders and make them party spokespersons in the districts. The selection process will be conducted in all the districts. Those willing to join the Youth Congress can take part in the selection process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp