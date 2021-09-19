Return degrees: DK Shivakumar to unemployed youth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Saturday asked unemployed youth to return their graduation certificates to protest against the Union Government’s failure to create more jobs.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Congress leader said that the Centre promised two crore jobs each year. If the Centre cannot generate the promised number of jobs, it should have come up with policies to create more employment opportunities in the private sector, he said.

Along with celebrating ‘Unemployment Day’, unemployed youth should also return their graduation certificates as the Union Government failed to create employment opportunities, he said. He defended the party’s decision to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) as ‘Unemployment Day’.

To encourage young talented leaders to join the Youth Congress, the party is taking up a programme. Senior Congress leader BL Shankar said there is a need to encourage young leaders and the Youth Congress will identify such leaders and make them party spokespersons in the districts. The selection process will be conducted in all the districts. Those willing to join the Youth Congress can take part in the selection process.