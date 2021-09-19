Woman assaults health worker during Covid vaccination drive in Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The police have arrested a woman on charges of assaulting a healthcare worker on duty and also objecting to the latter from discharging the same. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused, Ambika Narayan Jartarghar, a resident of Bommapur Oni here, was accused of hitting a healthcare worker Nandini Chuncha during the mega vaccination drive on Friday.

According to an officer, at a vaccination booth in New English Medium School, Ambika had come to receive the vaccine. After receiving the shot, she got into an argument with Nandini over not seeing the message regarding vaccination details on her mobile.

The officer said, “Though Nandini tried to convince her that she would see the message once the entry is made in the application, the latter continued to abuse her. After a sustained argument, Ambika allegedly struck Nandini on her face with her mobile phone, which resulted in her injuring her lips.”

