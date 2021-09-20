STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'BJP minister, others in touch with us': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Published: 20th September 2021 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Responding to a statement that around 20 Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that a minister from the BJP is in touch with the Congress. 

The Kanakapura MLA said that the minister has been in touch with former Ballari Member of Parliament VS Ugrappa. 

When contacted about the identity of the minister, Ugrappa refused to divulge the details, saying, “I will not reveal any details at this time. There are many who are dissatisfied with the BJP and are in touch with the Congress.’’

It is being discussed within Congress circles that many of those who left Congress and Janata Dal-Secular to join BJP are extremely dissatisfied and have been expressing their dissatisfaction privately.

Two former independent legislators, H Nagesh and R Shankar, too are unhappy that they have been left out of the ministry, sources said.

