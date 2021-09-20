'BJP minister, others in touch with us': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Responding to a statement that around 20 Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that a minister from the BJP is in touch with the Congress.

The Kanakapura MLA said that the minister has been in touch with former Ballari Member of Parliament VS Ugrappa.

When contacted about the identity of the minister, Ugrappa refused to divulge the details, saying, “I will not reveal any details at this time. There are many who are dissatisfied with the BJP and are in touch with the Congress.’’

It is being discussed within Congress circles that many of those who left Congress and Janata Dal-Secular to join BJP are extremely dissatisfied and have been expressing their dissatisfaction privately.

Two former independent legislators, H Nagesh and R Shankar, too are unhappy that they have been left out of the ministry, sources said.