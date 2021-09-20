STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid scare restricts jumbo rehearsal to Mysuru Palace premises ahead of Dasara

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu will carry a 400kg sandbag from Monday as part of the rehearsal.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Dasara elephants, led by Abhimanyu, practice on the premises of the Mysuru Palace. (Photo | Udayshankar S,EPS)

Dasara elephants, led by Abhimanyu, practice on the premises of the Mysuru Palace. (Photo | Udayshankar S,EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:   Apprehension regarding the Covid situation has forced the forest department to confine the rehearsal of Dasara elephants to the premises of the Mysuru Palace to prevent the elephants and their caretakers from being exposed to the public.

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu will carry a 400kg sandbag from Monday as part of the rehearsal. Vikram, Kaveri, Chitra, Ashwathama, Dhananjaya, Lakshmi and Goapalaswwamy are the other elephants.

The rehearsal started from the Someshwara temple and went around the palace entrance gate, museum and the procession route decided by the committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp