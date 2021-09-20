Covid scare restricts jumbo rehearsal to Mysuru Palace premises ahead of Dasara

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Apprehension regarding the Covid situation has forced the forest department to confine the rehearsal of Dasara elephants to the premises of the Mysuru Palace to prevent the elephants and their caretakers from being exposed to the public.

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu will carry a 400kg sandbag from Monday as part of the rehearsal. Vikram, Kaveri, Chitra, Ashwathama, Dhananjaya, Lakshmi and Goapalaswwamy are the other elephants.

The rehearsal started from the Someshwara temple and went around the palace entrance gate, museum and the procession route decided by the committee.