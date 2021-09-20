No cutoff for CET students seeking admission to engineering courses, says Karnataka minister

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be no cutoff marks for CET students seeking admission to engineering courses, said Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayana on Monday. As many as 1.83 lakh students are eligible for engineering seats this year.

This is a substantial increase compared to the previous year, he said. The examinations were held from August 28-30 at 530 centres across the state for which 2,01,834 candidates had applied, out of which 1,93,447 appeared.

Of the 1.09 lakh engineering seats in the state, the government will fill 54,000 seats through CET, he said.

Narayana added that 20,000 seats fell vacant the previous year in engineering colleges.

This year the marks are based only on CET exams and marks in Class 12 exams will have no bearing on the result. However, when asked if there is a cutoff based on which entry to engineering courses will be made, Narayana said that there was none and students would be selected on a first come first served basis.

Of the 12 COVID positive students who wrote the examination, two have secured high ranks in Engineering -- Imran Ahmed of Hassan secured rank 2193 and Abhinav Hebbar secured rank 2266.

The next step of admissions -- document verification -- will begin on September 30 at district headquarters, he said. Candidates are required to keep their original documents ready. Counselling will follow.

Meanwhile, a decision on the engineering college fee hike is yet to be taken, he said, adding that a meeting in the regard is scheduled for September 27.

Other courses

1,52,518 candidates are eligible for a KCET seat in Agriculture, 1,52,760 candidates for Veterinary Science, 1,55,910 candidates for Naturopathy & Yoga and 1,86,638 for BPharma & Pharm-D courses.

Result of 7000 students witheld

Results of around 7000 students have been withheld, the major reason being the non-submission of marks cards by over 6000 students.

One student tops all five streams

Meghan HK, a CBSE student of Pramati Hill View Academy, Mysuru, secured the top rank in all streams of CET -- Engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS), Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Pharmacy.

Out of the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream, except the 1st rank holder, all are from Bengaluru. The number of students who have scored more than 55 out of 60 in physics is 27, chemistry is 217, mathematics is 199 and biology is 5235. Grace marks of three each for physics and mathematics have been given, Narayana told.