Seasonal respiratory virus makes a comeback in Udupi as cases rise among kids

Four to five RSV positive cases are admitted every week at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, and the children require hospitalisation for about a week.  

Published: 20th September 2021 02:03 AM

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI:  An old viral enemy has made a quiet comeback in Udupi. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection among kids are being reported in the district, and paediatric departments in hospitals have begun reporting a rise in cases.  

Dr Leslie Edward S Lewis, Head of Department of Paediatrics, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, told The New Indian Express that four to five RSV positive cases are admitted every week at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, and the children require hospitalisation for about a week.

Those who need breathing assistance are provided ronchodilator medicine, however, there is no need for anxiety, he said.  

Generally, RSV leads to nothing more than cold-like misery, runny nose and cough. However, for kids below the age of one year, it can trigger lung infections.

“All children who had RSV are fine. Most of them were treated in the OPD and some required hospital admission, but no mortalities were reported,’’ said Dr Nagarathna, who is the district surveillance officer in Udupi, reassuring that RSV is a seasonal viral disease and people need not be anxious. 

