Volunteers to ensure Covid norms compliance in Hampi amid heavy footfall of tourists  

HOSAPETE: Following complaints from locals that tourists in Hampi are ignoring Covid guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority is now planning to depute volunteers to ensure that the visitors follow the norms.

After being shut for nearly three months due to the pandemic, the world heritage site was thrown open and tourists have started to trickle in.

But despite creating awareness on the necessity to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, many tourists simply give scant regard to this.

This is causing concern among locals who fear that it could lead to spread of the virus.

“We are really worried after the district administration ordered opening of Hampi throughout the week. During the weekends, Hampi sees more than 3,000 visitors. Many of them do not follow basic Covid norms,” said Prabhu Bhat of Hampi, echoing the concern of other residents.

An official of the authority said that apart from security guards, volunteers will be helpful in keeping an eye on tourists.

“If tourists do not follow the norms, they will be fined for negligence. The volunteers will move in and around Vijaya Vittala temple, Virupaksha temple, Ugra Narasimha and other monuments along with security personnel.”

