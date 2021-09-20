STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Volunteers to ensure Covid norms compliance in Hampi amid heavy footfall of tourists  

After being shut for nearly three months due to the pandemic, the world heritage site was thrown open and tourists have started to trickle in.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Coronavirus.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE:  Following complaints from locals that tourists in Hampi are ignoring Covid guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority is now planning to depute volunteers to ensure that the visitors follow the norms. 

After being shut for nearly three months due to the pandemic, the world heritage site was thrown open and tourists have started to trickle in.

But despite creating awareness on the necessity to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, many tourists simply give scant regard to this.

This is causing concern among locals who fear that it could lead to spread of the virus.  

“We are really worried after the district administration ordered opening of Hampi throughout the week. During the weekends, Hampi sees more than 3,000 visitors. Many of them do not follow basic Covid norms,” said Prabhu Bhat of Hampi, echoing the concern of other residents. 

An official of the authority said that apart from security guards, volunteers will be helpful in keeping an eye on tourists.  

“If tourists do not follow the norms, they will be fined for negligence. The volunteers will move in and around Vijaya Vittala temple, Virupaksha temple, Ugra Narasimha and other monuments along with security personnel.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp