STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai terms farmers’ agitation ‘sponsored protest’ 

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana play MSP politics. 

Published: 21st September 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday termed the ongoing farmers’ stir against three farm laws passed by the Centre as a “sponsored protest”, and accused the Congress of “sponsoring” it. “Some people are working as foreign agents to instigate protests against the government,” the chief minister alleged.

While replying to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who had raised the issue of price rise in the Assembly last week, Bommai said that close to 40 per cent of revenues collected through taxes from the sale of petrol and diesel comes to the state. “With this, we can procure more wheat, paddy, rice and moong dal, as compared to the UPA government. 

We are helping farmers,’’ he said. Congress leaders, however, pointed out to the chief minister that farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been protesting for the last one year. That was when Bommai said that it was a sponsored protest. “Farmers are not protesting anywhere else in the country. All farmers across the country are happy with the farm laws. This is sponsored by Congress,’’ he alleged, triggering a protest from Congress members.

Though leaders from the opposition party blamed the chief minister for making such a statement, Bommai said, “I have been part of many farmer protests and I know how they feel. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana play MSP politics. 

They were controlling the market and misleading the country. Before the Emergency, then Prime Minister 
Indira Gandhi said all protests were because of the involvement of foreign hand. But now there is no foreign hand as all these people have turned into foreign agents.”

Farmer associations extend support to bandh

Meanwhile, farmer associations in the state have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh called on September 27 by Samyukta Kisan Horata Morcha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai farm laws farmers protest
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp