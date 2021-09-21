STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cause noise pollution and face music: Eco minister Anand Singh

Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Monday said the State Government will take action against all those causing noise pollution, including mosques and temples. 

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Monday said the State Government will take action against all those causing noise pollution, including mosques and temples. Responding to BJP MLC Y Narayanswamy’s question in the legislative council, the minister said that as per rules, noise level has to be within permitted levels between 10pm and 6am. Singh said they stopped noise pollution from 22 religious institutions.

The minister said though they are taking action against those causing noise pollution, the Environment department alone will not be able to tackle the issue, and senior police officers also need to take action against those violating norms, resulting in noise pollution. Mosques and temples need to take permission from the Home department to use loudspeakers, and the Environment department will check decibel levels to prevent noise pollution, he said.

The minister said they had written to the Home department, asking it to take action against noise pollution, but are yet to get a response from it. The Environment department will continue to act against such institutions and ensure that all institutions follow norms, he said.The members said some advanced countries have banned the use of loudspeakers and many religious institutions violate the 10pm to 6am norm by using loudspeakers much before 6am, and the government must look into it.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka Wakf Board had faced flak over its order prohibiting loudspeakers at mosques from 10pm to 6am, and had later clarified that nothing prevents them from using it for morning ‘azaan’ and for important announcements by complying with prescribed standards.
 

