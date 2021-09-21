STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on tune and duration of State Anthem before October 2: Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar

The Naada Geethe - Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate - penned by eminent poet Kuvempu, was officially declared as the state anthem in 2004.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar

By PTI

BENGALURU: Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said the government will announce a decision on the tune and duration of 'Naada Geethe' (State anthem) before October 2, based on the report by a committee constituted for this purpose.

"There have been discussions regarding Naada Geethe in the past, especially on its tune and the duration within which it should be completed, but the government had not come to any final conclusion or decision. So on September 9 we constituted a committee consisting of literary figures and music experts," he said.

Replying to the issue raised by Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy in the assembly during zero hour, he said the committee, comprising Mysuru's Leelavathi and Dr Doddarange Gowda, have been asked to submit a report in 15 days regarding the tune and the duration.

"The committee held its first meeting on September 16. Based on their report the government will take a decision, soon we will make an announcement in this regard...before Gandhi Jayanti we will make the announcement," he added.

It is sung at all government functions and in schools everyday.

Noting that there have been repeated discussions on the duration and tune of Naada Geethe, but have always been incomplete, Kumaraswamy said there have been committees constituted under eminent poets like Chennaveera Kanavi and G S Shivarudrappa regarding this in the past, but still no decision has been arrived at.

"Whether other states have state anthems or not, we are not sure, but our Naada Geethe is our pride," he said.

The Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too pointed out that attempts have been made to finalise a tune and duration for the state anthem for several years now, asked the Minister to finalise it and put an end to the issue during his tenure.

At present, the nada geethe is sung in different styles and tunes and it is deemed to be lengthy.

There has been a constant demand to shorten it and to bring uniformity in the singing style.

In 2019, a proposal was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) to cap the duration at two minutes and thirty seconds.

In 2014, there was also a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute and 30 seconds by the Channaveera Kanavi committee.

