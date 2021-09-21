STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Araga Jnanendra vows to continue fight on drugs

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government is committed to continuing its fight against the drug mafia.

Published: 21st September 2021

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government is committed to continuing its fight against the drug mafia. Responding to JDS MLC Appaji Gowda on action taken against the drug mafia, Jnanednra on Monday said the police are acting sternly against those involved in the trafficking of narcotic substances. Jnanendra said he was shocked to see the quantity of drugs seized in Bengaluru recently.

The Home Minister said that people should extend their cooperation to the police in the fight against drug trafficking by helping them in identifying and arresting those involved in such illegal activities. “If the police get the required information, they can completely eradicate the drug mafia,” he said. In response to a question on a newborn baby allegedly sold in Vijaypuara, the minister said he will get a report from the officials and take appropriate action.

IVORIAN ARRESTED FOR PEDDLING NARCOTICS
The Byappanahalli police on Sunday arrested an an Ivorian national for allegedly peddling drugs and seized MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh. The accused was illegally staying at Halasuru in the city for the last few months and had come into contact with peddlers to sell contraband to students for a high price. Following a tipoff, a police team nabbed the accused identified as  Soro Ali alias Chuks, a native of Ivory Coast, on Old Madras Road and recovered the drugs. He has been taken into custody.

