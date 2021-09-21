STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idli, dosa prices and roasting on floor of House

Many bigwigs, including former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa, are spotted here after red-letter days like election day or result day.

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao and KC Venugopal eating at Hotel Janardhan in Bengaluru | FILE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fluffly soft idlis and crisp dosas of Hotel Janardhan became the hot topic of debate in the Assembly on Monday, with legislators squabbling about the prices -- whether they were high, higher or bumped up due to fuel prices.

Hotel Janardhan on Race Course Road, one of the oldest hotels in Bengaluru known for its classic South Indian fare, is a favourite adda with politicians across party lines. Many bigwigs, including former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa, are spotted here after red-letter days like election day or result day.

On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, taking the floor during a debate on the price rise, said that Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the price rise at the iconic hotel is because of the hike in fuel price is not true.

“I have got the details here. In 2017 and 2018, one plate of idli was Rs 35 which was increased by Re 1 in 2019. In 2021, it is Rs 38. It is hardly a one or two rupee increase, which is natural and has nothing to do with fuel price,” he added. Siddaramaiah had said that the prices of his favourite breakfast have gone up because of the increase in transportation cost of grains and other essential commodities, which in turn is due to the rise in fuel prices.

“Even today, I visit Janardhan Hotel for idli and dosa,” he said. “I am also fond of idli and dosa there,” nodded Bommai. The chief minister’s reply riled Congress members, who said a person holding the chief minister’s post cannot reply in such a manner. But unperturbed by the din, Bommai said, “I have even details of masala dosa and vada. But it looks like you don’t want to listen.

I am not interested in reeling out the prices of idli and dosa. But since the Leader of the Opposition insisted, I am giving my answer.” To this, Siddaramaiah said, “Why is the chief minister talking about rates of idli and dosa? Why is he not talking about the cement and iron prices, which are causing a hole in the common man’s pocket?”

