MP Suresh curtailing powers of MLAs: HDK 

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh has been calling for meetings of officials of Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies without informing the local MLAs. 

Published: 21st September 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh has been calling for meetings of officials of Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies without informing the local MLAs. The two constituencies are represented by Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha, respectively. Raising this issue during the Zero Hour, Kumaraswamy alleged that recently the MP wrote to the Ramanagara DC and called for a meeting.  “Channapattana and Ramanagara MLAs were not informed.

Does the MP have the right to call for a meeting and discuss issues related to the State Government? After the Chief Secretary was informed, the meeting was called off,’’ he said. But another meeting has been convened for Monday. “This is nothing but curtailing the powers of MLAs,” he rued.  

Law and Parliamentatry Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said MPs can hold District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meetings, but they have to invite the local MLA. “During the meeting, the MPs can talk only about Central government projects,” he said.

