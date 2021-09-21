STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter account of Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani hacked

Nirani's Twitter handle was restored later in the day and the minister was back on the social media platform

Published: 21st September 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani's Twitter account @NiraniMurugesh was hacked on Tuesday.

"My Twitter handle @NiraniMurugesh has been hacked from an unknown foreign location today. We do not know the exact origin and identity of the culprit. I urge everyone not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by hackers and ignore any derogatory and unparliamentary messages on my account," the minister stated.

The minister's office lodged a complaint with Twitter. Nirani's Twitter handle was restored later in the day and the minister was back on the social media platform.

"Hackers made me think like a hacker today! Behind every successful Hacker, there is an even more successful De-coder to understand that Hack. I'm back on @Twitter!(sic)," the minister stated at around 5.18 pm.

"We are making efforts to retrieve the Twitter account which is an important vehicle of communication with the people," the minister had earlier stated. His Facebook account was also hacked recently.

