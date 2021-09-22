476 satellite phone calls tracked in Karnataka since 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police and central intelligence agencies have tracked 476 calls made by banned satellite phones in Karnataka since 2020. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Assembly on Tuesday that the state and central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are keeping a close watch on the use of satellite phones.

After the Mumbai terror attack in 2011, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) had banned the use of satellite phones. But these phones are continued to be used illegally to make international calls, he said.

In 2020, 256 such calls were made, while this year so far, 220 instances have been tracked. “Along with RAW and other intelligence agencies, the local police too are monitoring such calls. I will not be able to divulge more information because national security is involved,” he said.

“There is no need to be apprehensive as the agencies are finding out the source of such calls and the people involved,” he added, responding to Congress MLA UT Khader’s question about action taken on reports of satellite phones being used in Dakshina Kannada district. The media had highlighted these instances, but such reports may not be true sometimes, Khader said, and sought clarification from the government.