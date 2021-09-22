STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After two years, vultures return to Gajendragad

After two years, long-billed vultures have returned to Gajendragad hillock. Now, foresters are planning to save these endangered species by creating awareness among the villagers.

Published: 22nd September 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

A representational picture of vultures

By Express News Service

GADAG: After two years, long-billed vultures have returned to Gajendragad hillock. Now, foresters are planning to save these endangered species by creating awareness among the villagers.  The vultures were last sighted in 2019. The hillock also houses raptors including Bonelli’s eagle, Steppe eagle and many more. Gadag Assistant Conservator of Forests Parimala Hulagannavar saw a vulture near Hirehal village and told the other officials to keep an eye at Gajendragad. A bird watcher also saw two vultures on Monday at the hillock. Some foresters also went to see the vultures.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajendragad vultures
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp