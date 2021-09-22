After two years, vultures return to Gajendragad

By Express News Service

GADAG: After two years, long-billed vultures have returned to Gajendragad hillock. Now, foresters are planning to save these endangered species by creating awareness among the villagers. The vultures were last sighted in 2019. The hillock also houses raptors including Bonelli’s eagle, Steppe eagle and many more. Gadag Assistant Conservator of Forests Parimala Hulagannavar saw a vulture near Hirehal village and told the other officials to keep an eye at Gajendragad. A bird watcher also saw two vultures on Monday at the hillock. Some foresters also went to see the vultures.