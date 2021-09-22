STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Bommai, ministers to hear out BJP legislators on Thursdays

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues will make themselves available to party legislators on Thursdays to address their concerns.

CM Basavaraj Bommai with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa 

CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa (R) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues will make themselves available to party legislators on Thursdays to address their concerns. The cabinet usually meets on Thursdays and hence, the CM and the ministers can meet the MLAs and MLCs on that day, the BJP legislature party meeting decided on Tuesday. 

The move comes in the backdrop of former CM BS Yediyurappa stating that the Opposition cannot be taken lightly and there were concerns about Congress trying to poach BJP MLAs.  At the meeting, BJPLP leader and CM Basavaraj Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel instructed the legislators to be present in the House and attend to the business during all the sessions.

While stating that the attendance and performance of legislators inside the House will be monitored, they said the lawmakers should stand united and defend the ministers in the House whenever the opposition seeks to corner them. 

The BJP also decided to hold a legislature party meeting every Tuesday whenever the House is in session, similar to the practice in Parliament. The legislature party also briefed the legislators about the Bills and the details of proposed Bills as there have been complaints that many of the legislators were not fully aware of the details of the proposed pieces of legislation.

The insufficient funds for the Krishna river projects, grants to MLAs under Local Area Development Scheme and concerns about significant erosion in coastal areas were discussed.

